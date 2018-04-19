Thursday’s news items [town hall, br-r-r-r; tanned toll skipper & more] – 4/19/2018

You cannot make this stuff up! | It’s April 19 and the furnace is running … and this is what it looks like in Wisconsin.

“Cheryl Kolosso and her husband Dave collaborate to clear heavy snow at their home during a snowstorm Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Appleton, Wis.” (Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Remember the turnpike toll skipper? | This comment at the Lancaster Online article (Mount Joy Township woman who owes $92K for 1,645 turnpike violations asks judge for time, payment plan) says, “she had the audacity to post pictures of herself enjoying a carribbean vacation on FB literally just days after LNP broke this story.” Is this the facebook page?

Part of equal rights is having huge cojones.

Couple hundred jobs will be gone as Bon Ton prepares to close Park City store.

Like a “death in the family” – The York Daily Record

Lancaster Stands Up invites you to a Community Town Hall tonight at Garth, 22 South Second Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania 17512.

Here’s the facebook invitation: “You are invited to a community Town Hall about the issues you care about in Columbia. Democracy works when people have their voices heard, and we want you to be part of the discussion.

It’s up to us—everyday people—to get ourselves organized into a force powerful enough to elect leaders who work for us.

That’s why we’re hosting this meeting so that we can start making plans to defeat Rep Lloyd Smucker and elect a representative who will actually listen to constituents. It’s going to take a lot of us getting involved to make this happen, and we’ve got to get started now.

At this event, we’ll discuss ‘Where Is Lloyd?’ on important issues like health care, taxation, immigration, money in politics, and gun violence. We’ll also discuss Jess King, who is running to defeat Lloyd Smucker in November. Jess is a working mom with a solid track record of community service and standing up for work families in PA. Most importantly, we’ll talk about our plan to build a massive people-powered effort across our district — and how to get involved to turn it around. Please join us!

Just guessing the RWNJs won’t be attending! Nor any other Trumpians, Hickernellians, Aumentites, Smuckerites … unless they just want to be seen.

But the GOP folks will most likely be at this event. According to a article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “LNP Media Group is partnering with the dominant business organizations in Lancaster and York counties to hold a forum for voters in the newly redrawn 11th Congressional District in the run-up to the Republican primary. The forum will be held at “7 p.m. Monday, April 30, at Columbia High School. It is sponsored by LNP Media Group — which publishes LNP and LancasterOnline — the Lancaster Chamber and the York County Economic Alliance.”

Vigilante: “a member of a self-appointed group of citizens who undertake law enforcement in their community without legal authority, typically because the legal agencies are thought to be inadequate.”

Curious that some of the social media vigilantes are also defendants in cases on the The Unified JUDICIAL SYSTEM of PENNSYLVANIA WEB PORTAL.

From another era | In an obituary in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, these words, “hired on a farm at the age of 14 for room and board and a few dollars for clothes.” and “His motto was to ‘never stop working.”’ He always said his retirement would start the day his heavenly father, God, called him home.” are something to behold. Obituaries do tell amazing stories about people.

From the Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page: UPDATE: Tyler Peace turned himself in to the Columbia Police on Wednesday, 4/18/18.

A page A3 article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows a picture of on of three GOP gubernatorial candidates with the headline: “Stumping to Seniors.” Probably the headline could be changed to “Stumping to Wealthy Seniors.”

Or Schtupping Seniors? Remember that when Trump released his 2019 budget, it included $266 billion in cuts to Medicare, which provides health insurance to 58 million Americans 65 and older and people with certain disabilities.”