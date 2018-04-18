MOUNT BETHEL CEMETERY SESQUICENTENNIAL ceremony changes

FRIENDS OF MOUNT BETHEL CEMETERY COMPANY

April 20, 2018 7 pm.

Do to the unseasonable temperature the opening ceremony for the MOUNT BETHEL CEMETERY SESQUICENTENNIAL will be held at The Columbia United Methodist Church, 5th & Walnut Streets, April 21, 2018

Mount Bethel Cemetery activities for young And old, 10:00 – 2:00, at the Cemetery

Evening “fete en noir” (Celebration in Black)

Location: Perfect Settings, 2nd & Locust Sts

Bring your own food& drink, 6 to 10 – $10.

April 22, 2018

Closing Ceremony

2 PM

Location: Mount Bethel Cemetery

Please bring a lawn chair

