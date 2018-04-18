17512 Columbia

a few more Wednesday news items – 4/18/2018

Exciting tax paying & revenue producing re-purposing of an old armory | “‘Decades,’ a ’boutique’ bowling alley, bar, eatery and arcade, planned at Stahr Armory”Lancaster Online

“See something – say something” paranoia | “Police: Suspicious package in Lancaster Township neighborhood not explosive device”Lancaster Online

Pay the tolls if you can’t pay the fine | “Woman charged with owing Pa. Turnpike $91K for dodging tolls gets more time to consider plea deal” – Penn Live

“Eastern Lancaster County renews superintendent’s contract, unanimously approves $187K base salary”Lancaster Online

Another tradition … goneWBNG-TV

Lousy leadership decision caused this flap | “Teacher who served pancakes during PSSAs won’t be fired, is scheduled to return to classroom”Lancaster Online

“Construction to Begin on Route 23 Bridge over Chickies Creek; Bridge to be replaced as part of Public-Private Partnership”PennDot

Amen | “In the final stage of life, former First Lady Barbara Bush offers us a parting gift” Column – The Dallas Morning News

And then San Francisco burned | “The earthquake struck San Francisco at 5.12 am on April 18, 1906, a tremor lasting 42 seconds and registering 8.3 on the Richter Scale, its epicentre close by, two miles offshore.” – History Today

Lessons not learned | “San Francisco’s Big Seismic Gamble – As San Francisco’s skyscrapers multiply, building codes to protect residents from earthquakes haven’t changed — and some are worried about the consequences.” – The New York Times

 

