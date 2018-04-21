17512 Columbia

Saturday news bits [elected public servant shame & more] – 4/21/2018

An owner of Union Station Grill in Columbia has bought George’s Restaurant & Pizza in Mountville,” according to this Lancaster Online article.

public servant

We do elect some “doozies” into all offices of public service. Here’s another one of the”elected public servants” sitting in Harrisburg: “State lawmaker attacks fellow lawmaker as ‘lying homosexual’”WITF

Can’t we do better? State GOP Leader Contesting District Map, Urges Republicans To Stop Fighting Each Other” WESA-FM

Don’t eat romaine lettuce from the southwest The Washington Post

Take the quiz; how much do you know about marijuana? | “Miracle drug or the devil’s lettuce?”The Washington Post

going blind

 

 

