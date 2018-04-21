Alpenrose news items | upcoming events

The Alpenrose German-American Society of York, Pa.had a very busy and exciting month planning events, dances and programs for 2018. We meet at Siebenthal Resort, 3150 Tunnel Hill Rd., Seven Valleys, Pa., the second Monday of each month with a Happy Hour, Pot luck supper, meeting and a program.

Our current plans include the Maitanz coming up on Saturday May 19th, 2018 at the Seven Valleys Resort from 2:00 PM- 6:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased at the site or from members of the club. A list of names and numbers will be at the end of this article. Included in the ticket price of $15.00 for adults, $7.50 for students, will be beer for those over 21 years, soft drinks and snacks for enjoyment. A food truck will also be there with BRATS for the hungry folks at a minimum cost.

The live music will be presented by “Maria and John” a fantastic duo from Columbia, Pa. with German and American ballroom music for your dancing pleasure.

Our March meeting program was fantastic which included the outstanding German students from York College under the direction of the German professor, Ms. Mary Boldt, who explained the artistic assignment of their German posters to the club members. Each student interpreted the art work to our members. John Kershner of Reading, PA and an engineering student at the college was the recipient of a monetary scholarship from our club.

Our next event on Monday May 14th will be an outstanding program given by Mr. Mickey Krauss of Seven Valleys, Pa., an expert wine maker and sommelier of German wines. Mr. Krauss’s expertise comes from years of having lived in Germany and in Seven Valleys being involved in the retired La Rue Vineyard of Mr. Donald Gauntner, also from Seven Valleys.

Mr. Krauss will speak about three varieties of German wines.(Kabineet, Auslese and Spatlese) There will be a tasting of three wines in each category.

Our July 20th, 2018 event will be a bus trip to Washington, D.C. with the following itinerary, a visit to the German-American Heritage Museum conducted by Ms Mirela Gavins, an authentic German lunch at the “Cafe Berlin” plus a visit to the German Embassy. Details will follow in our next newsletter.

If you enjoy the German culture and how it has influenced America, please come and join us for many exciting programs dances, trips and fun. Please call or e-mail Barbara Ann de Leon (717) 428-2210 or email paroyalty639@yahoo.com.

Tickets for the dances, please call: Gertie Spangler (717)292-3869, Edie Heindel (717)764-1725, Carol Drueckhammer (717)428-1329.

SOURCE: news release