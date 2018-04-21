OPINION | “End of the American dream? The dark history of ‘America first'” – The Guardian

“When he promised to put America first in his inaugural speech, Donald Trump drew on a slogan with a long and sinister history – a sign of what was to follow in his presidency”

A 1927 Ku Klux Klan parade in Washington DC. Photograph: Buyenlarge/Getty Images

“‘Sadly, the American dream is dead,’ Donald Trump proclaimed when he announced his candidacy for president of the United States. It seemed an astonishing thing for a candidate to say; people campaigning for president usually glorify the nation they hope to lead, flattering voters into choosing them. But this reversal was just a taste of what was to come, as he revealed an unnerving skill at twisting what would be negative for anyone else into a positive for himself.

“By the time he won the election, Trump had flipped much of what many people thought they knew about the US on its head.”

