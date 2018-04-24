17512 Columbia

More Tuesday news items [fake or real; “scenes seen” & more] –

Fake news or real news? | “Trump told Comey he didn’t stay in Moscow in 2013. The flight records tell a different story”The Boston Globe

school board special meeting

No water? | “Drought Returns to Huge Swaths of U.S., Fueling Fears of a Thirsty Future”Stateline

Break for students & teachers? | “Why More School Districts Are Holding Class Just Four Days a Week”Stateline

Debt on the rise! | If the World Economy Is Looking So Great, Why Are Global Policymakers So Gloomy?” The New York Times

Equal justice at Waffle House? | “Alabama police leave black woman topless after violent arrest, video shows”The Guardian

“Scenes seen” during a walk.old barnAn interesting old barn.

mag2Finally the warm weekend sun wakens the magnolia into a canopy of pink.

mag1Spring beauty and the aroma is captivating.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s