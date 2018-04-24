More Tuesday news items [fake or real; “scenes seen” & more]

Fake news or real news? | “Trump told Comey he didn’t stay in Moscow in 2013. The flight records tell a different story” – The Boston Globe

No water? | “Drought Returns to Huge Swaths of U.S., Fueling Fears of a Thirsty Future” – Stateline

Break for students & teachers? | “Why More School Districts Are Holding Class Just Four Days a Week” – Stateline

Debt on the rise! | “If the World Economy Is Looking So Great, Why Are Global Policymakers So Gloomy?” – The New York Times



Equal justice at Waffle House? | “Alabama police leave black woman topless after violent arrest, video shows” – The Guardian

“Scenes seen” during a walk. An interesting old barn.

Finally the warm weekend sun wakens the magnolia into a canopy of pink.

Spring beauty and the aroma is captivating.