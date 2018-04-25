Choice Hotels to Develop Clarion Hotel in Columbia, Pa. | will be the Chip Factory Hotel

Rockville, Md. (April 23, 2018) – Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world’s largest hotel companies, signed an agreement with Cimarron Investments, LLC to develop a unique, new Clarion Hotel in downtown Columbia, Pa. The multi-story, 60-room property is an adaptive reuse of the town’s historic potato chip factory, preserving much of its original structure.

Located at 12 North 2nd Street, the property was built in 1876 as a hardware store prior to becoming an umbrella factory and then the Becker Pretzel Bakeries – Potato Chip Division in 1940. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the Clarion Hotel at The Chip Factory is designed to offer guests a well-appointed, affordable accommodation, and rooms with breathtaking views of the Susquehanna River. The hotel will offer a full-service restaurant and bar with local craft beers, liquor and wine, and will also feature a rooftop bar area. The property also will have flexible meeting and event space, catering services, fitness facilities, a business center, and an on-site parking garage.

The new Clarion hotel is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Columbia, near the Susquehanna River, and is easily accessible to U.S. Routes 30, 83 and 283, making it an ideal destination for guests traveling to the area for conferences, events and tourist attractions. The property is also a short distance from popular leisure attractions, such as the American Music Theater, the National Watch and Clock Museum, the Turkey Hill Experience, as well as numerous art and antique destinations. Several large area-employers include GlaxoSmithKline, Donegal Insurance, The Hershey Company and Turkey Hill Dairies.

Choice Hotels teamed with Cimarron Investments, a Columbia-based real estate firm specializing in development, renovation and leasing, to develop the Clarion Hotel at The Chip Factory. Murphy Hospitality Management, which is owned by the same group as Cimarron Investments, will own and operate the hotel.

About Cimarron Investments and Murphy Hospitality | Cimarron Investments, LLC and Murphy Hospitality Management, LLC are both privately held entities owned by Don and

Becky Murphy. The portfolio of holdings include 401 Locust Street, home to CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health Dental Center, 369 Locust Street which is occupied by 8 luxury apartments on two upper levels and the first floor occupying Family First Health medical center. The Murphy’s recently purchased the iconic Hinkle’s Restaurant at 261 Locust Street, which is currently being expanded and renovated into a larger restaurant with banquet space and will include Murphy’s Mercantile & Company – a 2,000 square foot first class gift shoppe. Additionally, 301 Locust Street – the former Jack Horner Shoe Store Building is nearing completion of a total renovation which includes 6 apartments on the upper two levels and Cafe 301 which is planning a summer opening. Cimarron announced in early April that they secured a lease with Starview Brews to open a craft brewery in their property at 224 Locust Street. Our passion is breathing new life back

into historic properties to create a more progressive thriving downtown for future generations to appreciate as much as we appreciate the privilege to be stewards of these magnificent structures.

