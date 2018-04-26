Thursday’s news items [Fourth Friday at Mt. Bethel; US press freedom; tree training & more] – April 25, 2018

“FOURTH FRIDAY AT MT. BETHEL – The “Visions of Mt. Bethel” artwork created during the Sesquicentennial Celebration of the incorporation of the cemetery will be on display on Friday, April 27th from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and again on Sunday, April 29th from 2:00 until 4:00PM in the caretaker’s cottage, 700 Locust Street, Columbia. Epitaphs, poetry, historic research, rubbings, pen and ink drawings, paintings and photography will be exhibited. Refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public. – SOURCE: news release

Here’s a note from Reporters without Borders: “We’ve all recently witnessed open hostility toward the press—both in the United States and abroad—that has unnecessarily inflamed tension between the two greatest pillars of democracy: our democratically elected officials and the media that informs us of their actions. The hostility is so great in the United States that its ranking has actually dropped to 45th, firmly removing it from ‘good’ and bringing it precariously close (only three places away) to ‘problematic.’

Tree Tenders® Training | Registration Deadline: Friday, June 15, 2018 -Join thousands of other concerned citizens like yourself. Become a Tree Tender and help increase tree canopy cover in your community. Tree Tenders® is a training program that empowers concerned residents to make dramatic strides towards restoring and caring for the tree canopy in their communities. When: Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 (8:00 AM – 4:00 PM) Where: Southeast Agricultural Research & Extension Center, 1446 Auction Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. – The course is designed for lay people and experts alike. Become one of the Tree Tenders restoring and tending your part of the forest. Instruction is provided by DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry, in partnership with Penn State Extension, PHS, The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, and other local urban forestry experts. REGISTER HERE.

In Sunbury | “Over the past seven years, the city has auctioned off, repaired, razed or sold 50 homes and each case is different. The process, however, remains the same. The city sends homeowners — if they can be found — a notice of all code violations. Those notices are later followed by citations and eventually, the city will begin the process of taking ownership through court orders. – Editorial, The Daily Item, Sunbury, PA

Sunbury’s population is smaller than Columbia’s. Sunbury’s got a pool, an ice skating rink and other recreational opportunities.

Sunbury is a third-class city and operates under a commission form of government, with a mayor and four councilmen. In Sunbury, the “Mayor of the City of Sunbury is elected at large to a 4 year term. The Mayor shares the authority and duties of running the City with the other four members of the City Council.

“The Mayor is the Director of the Department of Public Affairs. As such, he is the chief executive officer and representative of the City. The Mayor has supervision over the City Police Force, City Solicitor, City Clerk, Community Development and all other offices and employees not assigned to other departments.

“The Mayor also has the authority to sign all contracts, ordinances and resolutions on behalf of the City.” – SOURCE: Sunbury Website

Take a look at the video of the mayor, a Democrat – the first in a while in Sunbury, being sworn in. Watch and listen to the gallery response for the swearing in of a mayor at 2:37 seconds of this Daily Item video.

A small town, heck, every town, needs an independent newspaper to chronicle life in that town.

