17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [Closed; free stuff & more – 4/25/2018

Temporarily closed – The CHI St Joseph Children’s Health Dental Centers in both Columbia and Lancaster.dental center

Here’s what the Dental Center’s facebook page says: “The CHI St Joseph Children’s Health Dental Centers in both Columbia and Lancaster are closed at the current time. Both Centers will reopen in July 2018. Families with an immediate dental need should call 717.397.7625 and we will assist in finding a provider available to address your dental need. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to being better able to serve children and families with improved scheduling and hours when we reopen in July 2018.”

Here’s an interesting line from the condensed coverage of a recent Columbia Borough School District director’s meeting from LNP – Always Lancaster today: “The vote was tabled when Geesey challenged board members on how many had actually read SB 2.

That’s a reasonable request!

Doggone Lititz has soft pretzels toofree soft pretzel

It’s National Pretzel Day this Thursday, and Philly Pretzel in Lititz is celebrating! All customers between 6am and 6pm will receive a FREE Philly Pretzel. In fact, the first 100 customers will receive a card good for 1 free pretzel a day, for the entire month of May!

“With the May 15 primary election approaching, LNP Media Group is partnering with the Lancaster Chamber and the York County Economic Alliance to hold a candidate forum Monday evening for voters in the 11th Congressional District. The newly redrawn district includes southern York County and all of Lancaster County. The forum will be held at 7 p.m. at Columbia High School. – Editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

rain barrel

Don’t be a vigilante!FOX43-TV

Vigilante: “a member of a self-appointed group of citizens who undertake law enforcement in their community without legal authority, typically because the legal agencies are thought to be inadequate.”

Curious that some of the social media vigilantes are also defendants in cases on the The Unified JUDICIAL SYSTEM of PENNSYLVANIA WEB PORTAL.

 

 

