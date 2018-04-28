17512 Columbia

Race Against Racism | nearly 3,000 came to make a statement

 

race logoraceSome snapshots before and during the race; several bulldogs and basset hounds walked the race route, too.

The gazelles were there. So, too, were the runners, walkers, the long, the tall, the short, the small. All sizes, shapes and ages, too. And there were several four-legged participants  in the annual YWCA Race Against Racism in downtown Lancaster.

Lancaster’s Race is the largest in the nation according to the announcement just before the race.

“YWCA Lancaster’s Race Against Racism still going strong 20 years later”Lancaster Online

 

