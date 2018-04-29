Sunday news items – 4/29/2018

The building that housed Becker Potato Chips will re-open as a hotel | “Tasty Baking to Buy Pretzel Company PHILADELPHIA (AIM— The Tasty Raking Co. of Philadelphia announced Thursday it has contracted to buy the Becker Pretzel Bakers, inc.. of Baltimore. Md. Tasty said it will take over all of Becker’s existing plants, including a potato chip manufacturing facility in Columbia. Pa., and pretzel factory in Baltimore. The Columbia plant will be discontinued, a statement said, and its operations consolidated with the Noel Potato Chip Co., a wholly owned subsidiary in Hanover, Pa. Becker will continue to operate the pretzel plant in Haiti more under lease from Tasty, the announcement said.” – news item, The Pottstown Mercury, June 16, 1967.

And Columbia’s resurgence is once again a real possibility | “Another food company … Becker Potato Chip company. The operation there was ‘state of the art’ for the day, with most of the operation automated up to the fullest technology of that period in time. Their product was a good one, especially if you got some golden, crispy, hot chips right off the conveyor belt, as the chipped potatoes raised up out of the fryer. Even in those days, there were ‘two worker’ families, and there was a need to provide jobs for young girls before marriage. Girls did get married in those days. The main office, I believe, was in Baltimore. The first manager that I knew was Bob Martin. He had two very nice kids of my age, Barbara and Bob. Later, Columbia’ s own ‘Brick Collier’ became manager for awhile. While only guessing, one has to believe that Rupps and Beckers gave way to the high rates paid at the government depots, and now Lancaster County industries.” – from Columbia: the Gem, by Bill Kloit, Sr., 1994.

Those were the days and interestingly, Kloit’s chronicle about Columbia has quite a bit to say about the Keely Stoves and this really well-framed piece about the Columbia Market House:

“Every Saturday morning, this festive, carnival type atmosphere broke out around the market house. You may have noticed too, that Columbia is never more beautiful then when its people are out in the streets. The market baskets were huge, and you would wonder how some of the women could carry the load. The women soon learned how to ‘shop’ the market, getting the heavy ‘veggies’ to the bottom of the basket, and the softer stuff like eggs and pastries on top. The aroma around the market would ‘spin your gourd.’ Kettle korn was the dominant smell, aided by horse radish, fresh meat, and fresh bread. The aroma would “linger’ in the street until Sunday.”

On the topic of Keely stoves, where are the Keely Stoves that were in the Market House?

from the Columbia Spy Website, April 1, 2018

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Rusty James Leighty, 26, of Lancaster, and Emily Swartz, 27, of Pequea, were sitting in a parked vehicle at the Chickies Overlook Park when police approached around 4:45 a.m. April 20 to investigate a strong marijuana odor. A 9mm pistol that Swartz had tried to conceal fell out of her pocket when she stepped from the vehicle, police said. Without a license, which neither had, a firearm may not be concealed nor kept in a vehicle. Both were charged; Swartz also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. | WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Odell Crespo Jr., 26, of Columbia, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia following a vehicle stop in the 3900 block of Columbia Avenue around 9:14 p.m. March 24.”

Brick sidewalks and sidewalk trim can look good … but they can also look bad and be safety hazards. This photo was snapped a few days ago at the drive entrance to the Little Caesars Pizza on Lancaster Avenue.

