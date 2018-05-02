Wednesday’s news bits [to communicate or not to communicate; Windy Lindy’s back & more] – 5/2/2018

Pipeline grant provides $7,500 to the Columbia Public Library Association to assist with computer upgrades. It and an area Fire Company were among a half-dozen recipients of pipeline payouts.

Read thisWindy Lindy’s facebook page.

The Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. has a new facebook page, too!

When will Columbia Borough have a facebook page to communicate with its shareholders?

Speaking of fractured communications | According to sources, some residents have received copies of the Spring 2018 Columbia Borough newsletter (The Columbia Connection – Newsletter) in the mail … others have not. The newsletter is not posted at the Borough Website.

There’s that “R” word again | “House GOP Leader announces he wants to reform redistricting” – WITF

N-a-a-h; say it ain’t so! | Yep, it is. “Ex-doctor says Trump dictated letter claiming he would be ‘healthiest’ president ever” – The Hill

“kicks off: as popular as “pundits” at Lancaster Online

Does the state owe you money? “The Pennsylvania Treasury is currently seeking the owners of more than $3.2 billion in unclaimed property.” Are you one of the folks in the 17512 zip code list?

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “EPHRATA: Claire M. Gockley, 20, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after she did not pay for $50 worth of merchandise April 25 at a store in the first block of East Main Street, police said.”

Why are these people in the state house and not the big house?

“Why you won’t be seeing police cars parked in Riverfront Park anymore” – Penn Live

There are those who remember this phrase – “Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Communist party?”

IN the early 1950s, the whack-job politician Joseph McCarthy had everyone convinced that Communists were everywhere. News media and sheep masquerading as elected public servants allowed paranoia to be the name of the game.

Fast forward to another era and the machinations of the central legal arm of McCarthism, Roy Cohn would find another schlep to guide.

Watch this Youtube video interview: “Roy Cohn (1927-1986), Trump’s legal representative in the 1970s. 1951 interview. “Decades later, Mr. Cohn’s influence on Mr. Trump is unmistakable. Mr. Trump’s wrecking ball of a presidential bid — the gleeful smearing of his opponents, the embracing of bluster as brand — has been a Roy Cohn number on a grand scale.”

This is an intriguing picture too: “What Donald Trump Learned From Joseph McCarthy’s Right-Hand Man”