Tuesday’s news items (May Day) – 5/1/2018

Looks like Mr. D is onto something | “Restaurant apocalypse: 600+ chain restaurants closing in 2018”

At the Columbia Borough Police Department’s facebook page: Criminal Mischief and lots of Chamber of Commerce-like posts about coming events in town and the impact on traffic.

Nothing at the facebook page about the paintball ambushes!

“Walnut and Sixth” begins the facebook string about the inconsistency of codes … again. A string of comments follow. So, if residents and visitors see this, why don’t codes people? Or police?

What’s this? The NRA bans guns! Can it be? Yep. Oh those RWNJs just like inconsistency.

It’s what happens with jingoism? We make life worse. | “15 Years After U.S. Invasion, Some Iraqis Are Nostalgic For Saddam Hussein Era” – NPR

He said it! “… President Donald Trump …“has the chance of being one of the great presidents in the history of our country.” – From an LNP – Always Lancaster article about last night’s political event at Columbia Borough High School.



Today is May Day | “Most people living in the United States know little about the International Workers’ Day of May Day. For many others there is an assumption that it is a holiday celebrated in state communist countries like Cuba or the former Soviet Union. Most Americans don’t realize that May Day has its origins here in this country and is as ‘American’ as baseball and apple pie, and stemmed from the pre-Christian holiday of Beltane, a celebration of rebirth and fertility.”

The Mountville Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26.

People are consuming less milk and dairy farmers are hurting. Organic milk sales are dropping. There’s an increase in dairy farmer suicides.

Another report says, “sales of dairy milk decreased 7% in 2015 and are projected to drop another 11% through 2020.” This marketplace shift is largely attributed to consumers scooping up non-dairy milks that are more readily available and often seen as healthier. The data found that 49% of Americans drink non-dairy milk, and more consumers (69%) ‘agree that non-dairy milk is healthy for kids” than those who “agree dairy milk is healthy for kids’ (62%).”

Back in 1934 Pennsylvania began the Milk Marketing Board when “Pricing wars and destructive competitive practices were prevalent in many markets.” If dairy milk is a price sensitive commodity, maybe it needs to be revisited.