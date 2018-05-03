UPDATE: Where is Columbia’s Certified Recovery Specialist?

There are no easy answers for this. Communities in every state in the entire nation are being crushed with the heroin and opioid-related addiction dilemma.

Yesterday, this Lancaster Online article about synthetic derivatives spotlighted Columbia in the headline and stated, “‘The use of synthetic cannabinoids/K2 in Columbia has been prevalent for years,”’ borough police Detective Matthew D. Leddy said in an email. ‘Our patrol officers are exposed to users of synthetic cannabinoids on a regular basis.’”