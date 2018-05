For those Columbians who work or shop across the river, “Give Local York: 150 events will take over the county during York’s 24-hour giving spree.”

“Give Local York is a 24-hour online giving spree, presented by the York Federal Fellows Alumni Association, to benefit hundreds of York County nonprofits. The goal is simple: inspire York Countians to come together, show pride in their community and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofits. See more here.