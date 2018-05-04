Friday news items [missed opportunities to communicate]- 5/4/2018

Columbia Borough has a facebook page?!

Yep, appears the borough has a facebook presence, though it’s hard to tell whether it’s being monitored or not. The first post was October 4, 2017 and the last was October 5, 2017. Not real communicative. but …

It’s consistently inconsistent in positive branding for the borough. Found this branding initiative from sometime ago.

It’s really not rocket science. “Brand consistency is the pattern of expression that affects what people think about your company. The more consistent your messaging, the more consistent your branding — whether via words, design, offerings or perspective. … That’s why it’s so important to develop standards for brand consistency, on and offline”

For any endeavor serving Customers, government, for profit or not-for-profit entities | “Importance of Brand Consistency: 5 Key Approaches for Keeping Aligned” – ClearVoice

“Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council releases new reporting tool to help cancer surgery patients” – Website

“Some compare Smucker to an AR-15 because both of them are, allegedly, so easy to buy.” – from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

These legal notices are published in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

A notice that the borough will discussing and considering the DEFINITION OF REFUSE CONTAINERs at the next council meeting on May 14. And this legal notice is posted at the Borough Website.

at the next council meeting on May 14. And this legal notice A notice that “THE BOROUGH OF COLUMBIA 308 LOCUST ST COLUMBIA PA LANCASTER COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA WILL BE HOLDING AN ON-LINE AUCTION OF SURPLUS ITEMS A COMPLETE LIST OF ITEMS CAN BE FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE WWW COLUMBIAPA NET.”

Well goll-e-e-e, guess what? That second notice is NOT POSTED AT THE BOROUGH WEBSITE at the Legal Notices webpage. Neither could we find any information about the online auction by using the search function at the Borough Website. Another instance of poor communication with shareholders … and the world.

And at the MuniciBid website, there’s no listing for this auction.

