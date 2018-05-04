fall from grace

Just a little over six years ago a Columbia friend traveled with us across the county to the Ephrata VFW to listen to a former Columbian “deliver a history of Columbia politics from 1940 through 2000 during a meeting of the Guy K. Bard Democratic Club of Northern Lancaster County … .”

Neither of us belong to that political party; what caught our attention was the “history of Columbia politics” content.

On the ride there we chatted because the friend volunteered up some of the “rumored” history of the Columbian, former borough councilman Glenn Hershey. Seems the former councillor was quite proud of his “self-proclaimed” once upon a time sexual prowess and prodigious proportions.

That night, though, he was a frail elderly looking person that relied on a walker; there was no bragging about conquests. His talk to the assembled at Democratic Club of Northern Lancaster was regaled with “former glory days of the Democratic Party and their antics in Columbia once upon a time.”

Less than a year later, Lancaster Online reported, “An Akron man was sent to prison after he was charged with sexually assaulting an 86-year-old woman at a nursing home early Sunday morning, Ephrata police said. Glenn A. Hershey, 65, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and sexual assault, police said. Hershey and the woman lived at Maple Farm Nursing Center, 604 Oak St., Akron, at the time of the incident, police Det. Graeme Quinn said. Hershey was arraigned before District Judge Rodney Hartman and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.”

“Glenn A. Hershey SOURCE: Lancaster County Prison” – from a 2013 WGAL-TV article – “Man, 65, charged with sexual assault – Suspect raped another nursing home resident.”

Columbia news, views & reviews wondered: “NOTE II: Hershey is on the Megan’s List … and he goes to a nursing facility?”

Here’s the news on today’s Lancaster Online: “Garden Spot Village to pay $6.75M to family of woman who was sexually assaulted at Akron nursing home.”

The former Columbia councillor, organizer of the United Veterans Council parade, vice chair person of Columbia’s Planning Commission and rising star in the county’s and state’s Democratic party, according to a June 10, 1993, Intelligencer Journal newspaper article was arrested for rape. – “Columbia Borough police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a long-time Democratic Party and community activist on charges of rape and assault. Glenn A. Hershey, 46, of 480 Manor St., Columbia, faces charges of rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, stemming from an incident on April 6 at his home.Police said that Hershey contacted a Philadelphia woman by telephone and ‘invited’ her to Lancaster County. “