Part II – More Sunday news items – 5/6/2018

Zenkaikon 2018 | Penn Live‘s got the best photos from this convention in Downtown Lancaster (and it’s a scroll-down collection not a click-bait one). From 560 memberships to nearly 5,200 in just 12 years says something about this phenomenon that’s mission is “To promote knowledge and enjoyment of Japanese art, animation, and culture as well as science fiction and fantasy literature and films of all origins.”

SOURCE: Sean Simmers | ssimmers@pennlive.com

May be a model worth considering | “Membership in veterans’ groups (VFWs, American Legions, etc.) has been dropping, though, as elderly members pass away and younger veterans choose not to join.” – Fronteras

This article is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ephrata is serious about promoting downtown economic and community development; the borough has hired someone with demonstrated success.

Challenges | “Withum says the borough’s sheer size — it’s the largest in Lancaster County — and the high number of rentals are challenges, but they don’t overshadow the town’s strengths.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Where’s the cash come from? The wealthy donors? | Voila, Cash! – The Boston Globe

Don’t answer or hang up! | “Yes, It’s Bad. Robocalls, and Their Scams, Are Surging.” – The New York Times



“Why The ‘Do Not Call’ List Doesn’t Stop Annoying Robocalls — And What To Do About It” – WBUR