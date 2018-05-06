Sunday’s news [communications; governance; food serving inspections]- 5/6/2018

A few “scenes seen” Green and electric is happening in the Duke Street parking garage in Lancaster.

Finally, spring is coming to our area. The wondrous spectacle of flowers is spring’s gift following the taxation of winter.

York County just decided to sell its county-owned nursing home, Pleasant Acres. “The final public meeting on the fate of the York County-owned Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center ended abruptly Tuesday, March 27, 2017, after ‘personal attack’ on commissioner.” Watch the video of that meeting here.

Citizen commentary evidently doesn’t factor into decisions | At the May 2 bi-monthly meeting, “As residents left the meeting, expressing disappointment with the decision, commissioners approved a motion to pursue a sale with Premier Healthcare Inc. for $30.8 million.” – The York Dispatch

But … lots of people in a huge facility could hear what was said. The audio system works.

Many of the commenters, citizens and elected public servants, (e.g. the mayor of Hallam, etc.) at the March 27 meeting question the decisions made by their elected public servants. “Benjamin Franklin wrote, ‘In free governments the rulers are the servants and the people their superiors and sovereigns.’ The ultimate powers in a society, therefore, rest in the people themselves, and they should exercise those powers, either directly or through representatives, in every way they are competent and that is practicable.”

“‘I think tax abatements in general are a bad idea, especially long tax abatements beyond five years,’ Nathan Jensen, a professor of government at the University of Texas-Austin, pointing out that they starve state and local government of future tax revenues for schools, public safety and infrastructure development.“ – MarketPlace

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Trump’s truth | Once again, “President Donald Trump distorted the facts about the construction of a new embassy in London. – FactCheck

Customer friendly, visitor friendly Lititz has a really concise, quick loading, comprehensive Website showing its event schedule.

“Lititz loves to host events for all to enjoy. Antique shows, farmers market, bike races, car shows, and our famous Fourth of July extravaganza in Lititz Springs Park are just a few events that welcome people into our town. Events that happen on a more regular basis are our Second Friday celebrations and Saturday Farmers Market.”

“Blindsided by drunk, Eagles fan tries misdirection play by suing the team” – Pennsylvania Record

“The gentrification of mobile home parks: With demand for city living driving prices higher and higher, mobile home communities are suffering the consequences. As the land where these communities stand becomes more desirable to developers, mobile homeowners are pushed off in favor of new apartment buildings and hotels.” MarketPlace

“Turkey ‘celebrates’ World Press Freedom Day as the biggest prison for journalists in the world.” – World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers