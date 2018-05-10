Thursday’s news items [Casino?, blight, neighborhood involvement & more] – 5/10/2018

” … the chair of Hellam Township supervisors says Penn National Gaming is considering three properties just off the Wrightsville exit on Route 30, including the Mifflin House.” – FOX43-TV.

June 12th Blight Summit – June 12, Marriott Lancaster Penn Square, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Click Here to Register

Lancaster is reaching out and communicating with its shareholders. Lancaster’s mayor is not acting like a KITA, she’s focused on neighborhoods and building “connections with their residents and grass-roots organizations.” – Lancaster Online

NEXT TUESDAY | Persons not registered with one of the look-alike political parties, once again, are locked out of the democratic process of voting during next Tuesday’s primary election. But if you are one of those robotic voters, click here to find out who’s running for office in your area. You do have to know which ward applies to you.

“Help Locate Real-Life “Rosies” & Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive” – A bipartisan bicameral group of senators and Congressional representatives have proposed a bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to be presented collectively to “the women … who were referred to as ‘Rosie the Riveter,’ in recognition of their contributions to the United States and the inspiration they have provided to ensuing generations.” The Congressional Medal of Honor Act was introduced in the Senate by Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, and in the House by Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California. A reception announcing the Act was hosted at the U.S. Capitol. The challenge now is to find those “Rosies” to be honored.

Sneezing & wheezing | “Huge pollen counts in Central Pennsylvania are among highest in the nation.” – Lancaster Online

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, a trifecta: “EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Maurice Pierre, 28, of Columbia, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic on Sunday following a traffic stop on Columbia Avenue, police said.” – “MANHEIM TWP.: Trudy Ann Witmer, 52, of Columbia, was charged with false identification to law enforcement Monday after identifying herself as another person to conceal the fact that her driver’s license was suspended and expired during a traffic stop on Columbia Avenue at Jackson Drive, police said.” – “EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jessica Stephanie Lopez, 25, of Columbia, was charged on April 26 following an incident in the Lowe’s parking lot at 1845 Hempstead Road, police said.”