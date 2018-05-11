Friday afternoon news items – 5/11/2018

Among the items on the “preliminary” council meeting agenda for Monday evening’s meeting are:

Consider approval to disburse $100,000.00, ($50,000.00 for 2017 and $50,000.00 for 2018) to The Columbia Public Library for their building expansion Capital Campaign.

Consider approval to purchase three (3) 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Trucks from Apple Automotive, York, PA at a combined cost of $81,717 for the Codes department as provided in the 2018 Capital Fund budgetConsider approval to provide financial support in an amount not to exceed $30,000 for the underground relocation of utility lines in the 200 block of Locust Street, on Front Street and Bank Alley.

Consider approval of a one-year contract with Revize, Inc. to provide website planning, development, administration and technical support for Columbia Borough at a cost of $9,900. [Maybe this is the Revize – The government Website experts .]

.] Consider approval to contract Infantree, Inc. for the development and presentation of four (4) quarterly newsletter (sic) beginning June 2018 at a cost of $14,400.

for the development and presentation of four (4) quarterly newsletter (sic) beginning June 2018 at a cost of $14,400. Consider approval to proceed with the hiring of Daniel Castellanos-Mendez as a patrol officer in Columbia Borough pending successful completion of all remaining testing procedures.

Columbia’s National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors is among the Lancaster County museums that has received grants from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) as it announced it has awarded almost $2 million in grants to 142 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 55 Pennsylvania counties.

LANCASTER COUNTY RECIPIENTS:

Children’s Museum of Lancaster – $10,019

LancasterHistory.org: LCHS and Wheatland – $25,148

National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors – $17,212

North Museum – $24,675

Rock Ford Foundation – $4,000