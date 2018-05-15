Just what we deserve!

On this light voter turnout day, this quote stands out:

“Tom Ramsden, an 86-year-old Rapho Township resident who’s retired from Armstrong World Industries, said he voted for Beiler and other than that, ‘I’m a ladies’ man; I voted for all the girls.’”

The folks who come out to vote in the “look-alike” closed primary elections are the long-time ones … the ones who vote the same way no matter what.

By the way, the United States Flag was not at half-staff because of the pathetic low voter turnout, it was to “Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day 2018.”