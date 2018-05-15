17512 Columbia

Just what we deserve!

On this light voter turnout day, this quote stands out:

“Tom Ramsden, an 86-year-old Rapho Township resident who’s retired from Armstrong World Industries, said he voted for Beiler and other than that, ‘I’m a ladies’ man; I voted for all the girls.’”

The folks who come out to vote in the “look-alike” closed primary elections are the long-time ones … the ones who vote the same way no matter what.

sad

By the way, the United States Flag was not at half-staff because of the pathetic low voter turnout, it was to “Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day 2018.”

2 comments

  1. I voted today about 11:40 a.m. at my polling place in Springettsbury Township, York County, PA – Gee, that’s more letters than there were voters there! I had my choice of all five or six machines and was voter number 220 at a place that had opened at 7:00 a.m. Two or three more arrived as I was leaving.

    I guess most people can’t be bothered to vote for or against people who could have an affect on their lives . PA’s system of primary voting where one can’t vote unless you are either a Democrat or a Republican is bullshit. I have friends in Texas who can vote for anybody who is running in the primaries.

