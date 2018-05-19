Saturday’s news [The Royal Wedding; Columbia’s track stars shine & more] – 5/19/2018

On a brilliant sunny day in London …

Watch the Royal Wedding now … LIVE. Join 1,271, 884 others who are watching now. And at 7:40 am (our time) Meghan and Harry were married.



Rain through Tuesday — at least!

Looking for a weather wonk’s dashboard? | Millersville University’s Weather Information Center

Columbia’s Joeleen Wakefield (silver medalist in javelin) and Jordan Haberstroh are on the Girls’ 2018 PIAA District III Track and Field Championships Performance List. NOTE: There’s a photo of Wakefield in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster in the sports section.

And Columbia’s Justin Elliott, Ishmel Wright, Ahmad Kamara and Shawn Kemmerer are on the Boys’ 2018 PIAA District III Track and Field Championships Performance List. CLASS 2A BOYS (updated 5-15-18)

Congratulations, Columbia finished in the top ten in the Boys 4×100 Meter Relay AA.

District Track details are here: http://piaadistrict3.org/track-and-field/

Mountville’s George’s Restaurant has a new look, name, too. – Lancaster Online

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: “WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kalea Cion Edmond, 21, of Columbia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop April 23 at Oak Hollow and Oswego drives, police said. and MOUNT JOY: Rodney Washington Severt, 44, of the 1200 block of Manor Street, Columbia, was charged May 11 with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after an altercation, police said.”

Columbia Police Department facebook page

“Here’s why you might soon receive money back on your utility bills” – Penn Live