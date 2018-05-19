Other Saturday news includes events, tracking the goings-on of council meetings, etc. – 5/19/2019

Today … “On Saturday, May 19th from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM, the The Alpenrose German-American Society of York, Pa will have their Maitanz at the Resort under a tent with the lively music of Maria and John from Columbia, Pa. playing German and American tunes for your dancing pleasure. There will be snacks, beer (21 yrs.), and soda included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are still available at the door, $15.00 for adults, $7.50 for students and under 10 yrs free. A Brat truck will be available at a reasonable cost for the craving appetites.

“Our next event is the highlight of our summer meetings. A very special bus trip will take place on Friday, July 20, 2018 to Washington, D.C.to three locations. The first, is the German-American Heritage Museum dedicated to the German-American connection, a fabulous lunch at the ‘Cafe Berlin’ then culminating the trip with a special tour of the German Embassy where we will meet with a diplomat for a short question and answer session. The club has a few seats left for this trip, so if this fits your schedule and profile, please call Barbara Ann de Leon (717) 428-2210.

“The club is now accepting new members, so please contact Ms. Barbara Ann de Leon at paroyalty639@yahoo.com to become a member for the 2018-2019 season. Membership is $15.00 for the year.” – SOURCE: news release

“Documenting One Local Government’s Long History of Dysfunction | an ongoing work to track the goings-on of city council meetings around the world.” – Route 50

Newsy reports “43 Percent Of Americans Can’t Afford Basics Like Food, Housing”

“Conversations black parents are forced to have.” – PublicSource

Markle Sparkle | Correspondents on the scene in London report on the ‘Markle Sparkle,’ the ability of the bride of the moment to make merchandise fly off the shelves. “Within minutes of her appearing in a new outfit, fashion websites crash, items are sold out, retailers get orders for hundreds, if not thousands of extra garments just from the fact that she’s worn something. It really is a phenomenal effect,” said Patsy Perry, senior lecturer in fashion marketing at the University of Manchester.” – MarketWatch

During June, we celebrate graduations, Father’s Day, the summer solstice, Flag Day, and so much more including these events:

Events at the The National Watch and Clock Museum, located at 514 Poplar Street, Columbia PA 17512-2130 during June

Special Events:

Make and Take Clock Workshops | Create your own fun clock to take home! Mondays through August 27, 11:30 am – 2 pm – $8 per clock | Registration required for large groups – 717-684-8261, ext. 234

It’s LunchTIME | ZSpace and its arrival at the Museum. Bring a bag lunch and learn | Wednesday, June 13, 12 -1. Complimentary educational program

Special Exhibits:

American Treasures: The Gottdenker Collection | One Man’s Collection Becomes One Museum’s Treasure. On exhibit through December 2018. Included with Museum admission.

James Bond Originals and James Bond Wore the Quartz Revolution | Expanded exhibits of watches worn by James Bond. Included with Museum admission

See other Columbia Public Library June events here.