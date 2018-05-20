Sunday’s news – 5/20/2018

“For Smucker, it doesn’t seem like a bad investment: hundreds of thousands of dollars to win a seat in Congress in a markedly Republican district. He didn’t spend that much more than what a medical student spends to become a doctor — and both can look forward to the prospect of having jobs for life …” From the editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“Open Streets Lancaster is different than a block party or street fair. It is part of a broad City effort to encourage physical activity, and help people meet, make social connections, and re-imagine the City as a place to walk and bike for transportation.

“This FREE event creates blocks of safe, car-free streets so that you can walk, bike, shop, participate in spontaneous play activities, and get to know your neighbors.”

LEGAL NOTICE | “LEGAL NOTICE A JOINT MEETING BETWEEN COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL BOARD AND THE COLUMBIA BOROUGH COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY MAY 24 2018 AT 7 00PM IN THE COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER LOCATED AT 200 NORTH FIFTH STREET COLUMBIA PA IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WISHING TO ATTEND AND REQUIRE AN ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING PLEASE CONTACT THE BOROUGH OFFICE AT 684-2467 GREG SAHD BOROUGH MANAGER – Lancaster Online

Columbia Police Department facebook page … and the CPD shared the information and these folks are listed in LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG today. A communication step forward.

Nit-picking, condescending, RWNJ-like, xenophobic letter-to-the-editor from a regular writer: “And as your employer, I expect you to do your job correctly, and that includes getting specific locations and printing them. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and I will be watching.”

Rain reprieve? | “Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.” – National Weather Service

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online has a bunch of Turkey Hill stores listed again; overwhelmingly, they’re “change of owner” inspections.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“Places2040 available for public review and comment | The Lancaster County Planning Commission announced today the release of the Preliminary Public Draft of places2040, the new Lancaster County comprehensive plan. The plan is available for public review and comment at https://www.places2040.com.

“The comprehensive plan is a vision for the future of Lancaster County and serves as an advisory policy document for decision makers regarding issues and opportunities that affect countywide land use, transportation, and quality of life.”

From the DRAFT PLAN:

Make our downtowns into regional hubs. (Yeah, we’ve said this before: “ Central place theory is a geographical theory that seeks to explain the number, size and location of human settlements in a residential system. The theory was created by the German geographer Walter Christaller, who asserted that settlements simply functioned as ‘central places’ providing services to surrounding areas. “ Columbia should be a hub.

(Yeah, we’ve said this before: “ “ Use existing buildings and maintain public infrastructure.

Build more compactly and efficiently. “Build up, not out. Increase housing density in urban areas as a whole, but vary that density on a regional basis, based on development patterns and growth trends.” We i nterpret this as more multi-unit residences.



Break down the traditional silos that limit our effectiveness. We interpret this as having leaders who embrace transparency and collective input.



Make planning and regulation more efficient, consistent, and regional. There are too many municipalities, police departments and school districts … duplicating services.



Another perspective of what happened at last Monday’s council meeting appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.