Monday’s news items – 5/21/2018

Phillipsburg, NJ, is a “river town” that’s also a railroad town. According to an article in today’s Morning Call, The “Town Council has commissioned a riverfront redevelopment plan that would alter the landscape of the Warren County town where nearly 20 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to the U.S. Census.

“The plan proposes redeveloping nearly 30 riverfront properties, at least one private residence and properties owned by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission and Norfolk Southern railroad.

“Later this summer, town officials plan to request proposals from developers interested in taking advantage of tax breaks allowed under a federal Opportunity Zone awarded to Phillipsburg last month. The new Opportunity Zone, which encompasses the town’s riverfront, will allow investors to defer taxes on capital gains.

“Knowles said Phillipsburg officials started working on the latest plan two years ago when Mayor Stephen Ellis took office. They worked with the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University to develop a charrette — or a design plan — for the town’s riverfront last year. It proposes capitalizing on Phillipsburg’s past role as a major railroad hub to promote local business and tourism.

“Other towns refer to their riverfronts as their ‘gold coast.’ It’s a huge asset to the town …” And the town of Phillipsburg has a fully functioning, easy to navigate Website featuring a webpage for Bid Notices and RFP’s.

Here’s a good idea from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “I must ask the editor to please stop publishing letters written by lobbyists and industry front groups.” We think the letter writer’s onto something, CCOTUS may think that corporate entities have the same rights a citizens, but publications really may want to reconsider that. Letters-to-the-editors ought to be free of barrages of letters from corporate entities.

A JOINT MEETING – A Joint meeting between Columbia Borough School Board and the Columbia Borough Council is scheduled for Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the Columbis Borough School District Administrative Center located at 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, PA. Citizens will not find information about this meeting at the School District’s Website and if the know to look at the Legal Advertisements Webpage, they’ll find information about the meeting.

