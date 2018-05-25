17512 Columbia

Justice Department Announces Actions to Disrupt Advanced Persistent Threat 28 Botnet of Infected Routers and Network Storage Devices

“Additional action necessary worldwide to remediate the botnet.”

The Justice Department earlier this week announced an effort to disrupt a global botnet of hundreds of thousands of infected home and office (SOHO) routers and other networked devices under the control of a group of actors known as the “Sofacy Group” (also known as “apt28,” “sandworm,” “x-agent,” “pawn storm,” “fancy bear” and “sednit”).  The group, which has been operating since at least in or about 2007, targets government, military, security organizations, and other targets of perceived intelligence value.

