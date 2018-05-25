Summary of last night’s discussion about the co-location of borough offices into the school district’s facilities.
In other news, this LEGAL NOTICE about the school district’s FINAL BUDGET appears at Lancaster Online.
Summary of last night’s discussion about the co-location of borough offices into the school district’s facilities.
In other news, this LEGAL NOTICE about the school district’s FINAL BUDGET appears at Lancaster Online.
2 comments
Is there supposed to be a link to the meeting summary? Don’t see one.
Nope … the summary is in the graphic.