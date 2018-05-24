the blame game

In a post at a local facebook page, and the usual follow-on comments (“ ,”) about some mini-graffiti at Janson Park, the blame is on the younger generations. In other posts, the blame is on the “out-of-towners.”

Everyone wants to point fingers at someone else, in this article, “The 2,500-year-old history of adults blaming the younger generation,” the author submits: “But somehow those hooligans grow up to say the same thing.”

What’s the matter with kids today?

“Why can’t they be like we were? Perfect in every way”