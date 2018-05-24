Thursday’s news items [tonight’s meeting agenda; baseball game; census info, unilateral decisioning & more] – 5/24/2018

The “new business” agenda items on tonight’s Joint Borough Council / School Board of Director’s meeting includes:

Feasibility Study

VISION

LERTA

KOZ

SB1099 Tax Collector

Land Bank

Parks & Rec

Jr. Council Members Must be the home team’s job to post the agenda; there’s no agenda posted at the Borough Website.

Gestapo-like actions? | “They said their doors were broken down and they were rounded up while the police who accompanied the housing inspectors checked for outstanding warrants.” – Lancaster Online

“Has the DA’s office ever NOT sided with the police?“ – Comment following this Lancaster Online article.

NFL’ s unilateral decision sparks valid commentary | “I hope the NFL decides to completely stop all concession stand sales during the anthem as well. We wouldn’t want people buying a $10 beer and an $8 hot dog during our sacred anthem. All TV camera crews must stop filming and direct attention at the flag too. Just seems fair.” – a tweet

SOURCE: US Census Bureau

FROM the POLICE LOG printed in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Lancaster Township: COLUMBIA: Randy Helm, no age or address given, has been charged with theft for allegedly taking a gas container from Diamond Lawncare & Snow Removal, police said.”

Time wasting state legislators | So says a letter writer in today’s letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The writer’s referring to one of Lancaster County’s contingent who wants “to legalize hedgehogs as pets in PA” in his introduced legislation.

… and today’s letters continue the common-theme string of questioning the effectiveness of “elected public servants”, Comcast; school shootings … are these issues connected. Our bet is “YES.”

Baby birds “got to leave the nest” | People, too. – FOX43-TV