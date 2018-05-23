17512 Columbia

Call for Volunteers – Help?!

roll up

Please respond by June 1, 2108 to http://bit.ly/ColumbiaEdibleGardenSignUp

IMPORTANT: Volunteers need to have DHS and FBI clearances. This is easily done at http://www.dhs.pa.gov/citizens/clearancesbackgroundchecks/ or by calling (844) 321-2101. Simply complete the application and make an appointment with IdentoGO at 1532 Lititz Pike in Lancaster. The Borough will reimburse you the $20 fee (with a valid receipt).

Columbia’s Edible Classroom Summer Gardening Camp is a collaboration of Columbia Borough, Columbia Borough School District, CHI and other generous supporters.

SOURCE: news release

