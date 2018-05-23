Wednesday’s news items – 5/23/2018

You gotta show at School Board Meetings | In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, this report stated: “Although property owners will see a tax increase, the proposed budget calls for the elimination of the district’s per capita tax. The community in late April was invited to attend a special meeting to discuss the budget with school board members, but no residents attended.“

Out of the darkness | Citations for street crimes and offenses at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page and in the POLICE LOG in LNP – Always Lancaster.

“Silly Bill” Editorial | We agree.

Click to download the above graphic as a .pdf file.

Lots of comments follow this Lancaster Online article about dog wardens checking for unlicensed dogs.

Big price drop for UGI Customers coming – Lancaster Online

Cheyenne’s gone – The Washington Post

post at a local facebook page: “Theres a needle under a bush on 7th st” … followed by a bunch of comments.