17512 Columbia

“Scenes seen” on Memorial Day walk under the effects of an endorphin high, part 1

boating seasonBoating season’s back and the “park” at Columbia’s River Park is a parking lot for trailers.

fire stationWouldn’t this be a good place for a borough hall / police station? Remember when so many, including the mayor, tried to pass the building off to the Department of Human Services as the perfect call center?

But at the moment, it’s not fully emptied. Emergency vehicles are inside.

fire station flag downMaybe … just maybe, the effort to sell the building has been scaled back. The FOR SALE sign in “down” at the side of the building.

crosley FieldColumbia’s very own mini-Crosley Field. In a way like Cincinnati’s old field with a pitched outfield.

handicapWonder whether there’s a database with all the “RESERVED PARKING” signage – supposedly for persons with a disability – in Columbia?

visitorsColumbia’s brand-spanking new Gateway Island Project gathered some visitors today and the gateway is looking grand.

Looking really good.

kemptKempt grass.

kind of unkemptKinda’ kempt grass.

unkemptUnkempt grass.

locust st propertyHeard property values on the first block of Locust are creeping upward based on the expectations of the planned “upscale” apartment living that’s coming.

open closedOPEN or CLOSED | It was kind of a mixed message with a “your choice” interpretation at this downtown retail operation. Know for a fact that the Black Olive, on the east side of town, was open and packed around noon time.

muddy riverThe southerly view of The River from the middle of The Bridge; the Susquehanna is quite spectacular.

