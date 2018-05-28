“Scenes seen” on Memorial Day walk under the effects of an endorphin high, part 1

Boating season’s back and the “park” at Columbia’s River Park is a parking lot for trailers.

Wouldn’t this be a good place for a borough hall / police station? Remember when so many, including the mayor, tried to pass the building off to the Department of Human Services as the perfect call center?

But at the moment, it’s not fully emptied. Emergency vehicles are inside.

Maybe … just maybe, the effort to sell the building has been scaled back. The FOR SALE sign in “down” at the side of the building.

Columbia’s very own mini-Crosley Field. In a way like Cincinnati’s old field with a pitched outfield.

Wonder whether there’s a database with all the “RESERVED PARKING” signage – supposedly for persons with a disability – in Columbia?

Columbia’s brand-spanking new Gateway Island Project gathered some visitors today and the gateway is looking grand.

Looking really good.

Kempt grass.

Kinda’ kempt grass.

Unkempt grass.

Heard property values on the first block of Locust are creeping upward based on the expectations of the planned “upscale” apartment living that’s coming.

OPEN or CLOSED | It was kind of a mixed message with a “your choice” interpretation at this downtown retail operation. Know for a fact that the Black Olive, on the east side of town, was open and packed around noon time.

The southerly view of The River from the middle of The Bridge; the Susquehanna is quite spectacular.