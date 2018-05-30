17512 Columbia

too late to blame the drug …

RWNJ KKK

No, Roseanne … too late to blame the drug.

You drank the trumped-up nectar. Pay the price, loser. Some KKK-types can say unacceptable, racist crap in wrong venues and get away with it. But when someone’s paying you, you cannot. 

The inside story of how ABC fired Roseanne Barr

B-w-a-a-h, the devil drug made me do it!

B-w-a-a-h, Twitwit tweet: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?

Think she’s leaving the country, too? 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s