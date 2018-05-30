Wednesday’s news items, part 1. [bastards; role models, racists & more] – 5/30/2018

BASTARD! | “15 dogs — including 3 that were illegally ‘debarked’ — seized from unlicensed Quarryville breeder” – Lancaster Online

Closed for about a year? |"Plans to rehabilitate the historic Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River could include closing the span to traffic for about a year while work is done." – The York Daily Record

There’s an old “made-up” adage borrowed from George Bernard Shaw’s original: Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach. And those who can’t teach, administrate. Today’s TOPO (top of page one) LNP – Always Lancaster article is about the high paychecks that the county’s school district’s superintendents collect. Additional to the big bucks are incredible perks and benefits.

Why would any Puerto Rican —or anyone —vote for him? | “Trump Failed the Americans of Puerto Rico – The death toll is now estimated at 4,645, and the president’s lack of engagement is largely to blame.” – Bloomberg

“Mommy, there’s a cop” – teaching and touching moments

See this West Hempfield Township Police Department’s re-post of facebook post a it’s facebook page. “I took my 4yr old son to the park with my BFF and while he and his cousins are playing basketball a police officer came up to them. My son’s first reaction was to run to me screaming “mommy there is a cop”. My son shouldn’t be afraid of a cop. But thanks to this officer from West Hempfield Township made my son and bff kids were so comfortable. He took his time to play with them and show him his car. The kids had fun and felt very comfortable around him instead of being scared. Thank you for your service Officer.”