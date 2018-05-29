Tuesday’s news [follow up to joint meeting; heroism, letters & fog] – 5/29/2018

A video about Columbia’s Public Library.
The first chapter of a book published in 2003 | ”What Every Person Should Know About War’ – The New York Times
Not news news, but … there’s talk about having open primary elections in PA. Pennsylvania is one of just 11 states that restricts its citizens and impedes them from being represented.
Could not find this at the Borough Website, but this employment position (Administrative Assistant – Borough of Columbia – Columbia, PA 17512) is listed at Indeed.com.
Ready-Aim-Fire | the unabridged version appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s School Briefs.
Christine Macready of West Hempfield Township has a particularly well written sentiment in her letter-to-the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. It’s not yet online, but she finishes the letter with “And here is a little history lesson: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison were liberals. It was the conservatives who wanted to stay with England.”
And Columbia’s Ronald E. Waugh’s letter is equally well-crafted as he condemns the absence of morality and ethics in the reigning party.
Heroic acts are done by ordinary people trying to do the right thing | “Missing man was trying to save woman’s cat from floodwaters, witnesses say” – Penn Live
Doing the right thing at Starbucks – WITF
Doing the wrong thing | Taking a solemn American holiday and turning it into something else is something KKK-like people do. – NPR
KKK-like people say, we told you, “Maybe you should be somewhere else.” | “Up to 200 gravestones vandalized with swastikas just before Memorial Day event in Illinois” – The Washington Post
Makes sense | “Rudy Giuliani was at Yankee Stadium for his birthday and the fans booed him” – The Boston Globe
Sychopant – suckophant, whatever | “In new West Wing season, Trump calls the shots and aides follow” – The Washington Post
Thought of Carl Sandburg’s Fog this morning.
The fog comeson little cat feet.It sits lookingover harbor and cityon silent haunchesand then moves on.
One comment
Thanks to LNP for making a meeting that made no sense sound like it was productive. Either way, whether they go to Chestnut Street or remain at the Locust Street location, the taxpayers will foot the bill for years to come. The architect said he was not aware that he was to make a presentation. Hard to understand that prior to a joint meeting there is not clear communication. How difficult can it be?