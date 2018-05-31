17512 Columbia

The subject of the discussion topic at the joint council / school board of directors’ meeting. The target!

the study

This is the missing component that sparked the conversation that reached no conclusion — other than the borough agreed to share this study with the school board of directors.

Click here to download the study.

One comment

  1. This material should have been in the school board’s hands well in advance of the joint meeting. Wasted time yet again. On the other hand, what information would the board have gained by having it?

