Thursday’s news items [it’s the last day of May] – 5/31/2018

HIKE, BIKE, PADDLE, or PLAY at the Susquehanna Riverlands Trail Festival on Saturday, June 2nd.

Ramadan Mubarak | POTUS issued a Presidential Message on Ramadan this year; last year, the event was not recognized and broke a long tradition of celebrating Ramadan at the White House.

“Ramadan, Arabic Ramaḍān, in Islam, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the new moon. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from pre-dawn until sunset, as a means to grow in God-consciousness and moral excellence.”

The Iftar | After the sunset prayer, Muslims gather to break their fast with a meal called ifṭār that is often shared with friends and extended family.

Last night, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, sent along this message as Lancaster’s Islamic Community Center celebrated its third annual Ramadan Iftar Banquet.

IMPORTANT DATES | If you’re a student at Columbia Borough High School (or a parent). Posted at the School District’s Website.

JUNE 1, 2018 – LAST DAY OF SCHOOL – EARLY DISMISSAL

– LAST DAY OF SCHOOL – EARLY DISMISSAL JUNE 1, 2018 – COMMENCEMENT AT 7:00 P.M. CHS Auditorium

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: “LANCASTER TWP.: Ziair Khyshawn Collmore, 18, of Columbia, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy after he was seen taking $459 worth of property from five vehicles May 7 in the 300 block of Perry Avenue, police said.”

Wish this was “FAKE NEWS” — sadly, it’s not | “Kim Kardashian meets with Trump to discuss prison reform” – CNN

Well done, Scott Wagner | The gubernatorial candidate has resigned his state senate seat to focus on his campaign to become governor. This is something every self-serving candidate should do rather than continue to hold paid-positions in government while seeking another. Does anyone in the private sector get time off to look for another job while being paid to work at their current job? We think not.

We do too, we agree with Trump — Heck, you could have had Rudy. | “Trump: ‘I Wish I Did’ Pick A Different Attorney General Than Sessions” – NPR

One of the best messages we saw at the mail.com Website yesterday. The sign sends a strong message that youth sees. The elected public servants holding office have wandered away from the path of true public service – they serve only the masters with money.

Help the Ta Ta Rebels celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday June 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge.

According to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Center for Local Government Services’ Borough Council Handbook, meeting ” agendas are prepared for each meeting. This is necessary for several reasons:

The agenda provides a guide for the chair to keep the meeting on the track; without an agenda or an ordered sequence of events it will be too easy for extraneous issues to disrupt the meeting. An agenda assures all relevant points concerning the business at hand will be discussed. An agenda lets all the participants in the meeting know exactly when they will be expected to make their contribution.

The agenda also serves another useful purpose by enabling the borough to inform the news media in advance of relevant topics to be discussed at the meeting. The news media in turn helps encourage citizen participation in the borough’s decision making process.”

Does everybody steal from people they know? | Maybe – Penn Live

There’s an old adage about hope and poop … | “Steelton hopes future development will transform downtown” – WITF [A familiar vein here; “Developers have until July 27 to submit proposals, which must include a minimum bid of $350,000 for the land, now owned by the Steelton Economic Development Corporation. The new development will benefit from a tax abatement zone approved last summer by the county, Steelton and the Steelton-Highspire School District, which means developers will only pay property taxes at the pre-improvement rate for the first ten years.”]