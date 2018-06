The Columbia Police Department has posted this at its CrimeWatch page:

“The Columbia Borough Police Department has been notified that several vehicles have been entered recently and cars have been gone through with some items missing. Please remember to lock your vehicles and keep all valuables out of site. If your vehicle is entered, please contact the police department (717-684-7735) to make a report.”

This must be a response to a string that included this photo (at local facebook pages).