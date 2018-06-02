Saturday’s news items [graduation; PPPs; RFPs & more] – 6/2/2018

92 graduates from Columbia High School – Lancaster Online [NOTES: The article includes 26 photos. Mortarboard caps worn in this manner: “Make sure the cap sits evenly. Once the cap is on your head, the mortarboard should be flat and level with the ground. If it’s not, you may need to tilt it slightly to straighten it out. Double check that the band of the headpiece is symmetrical and comes to a stop about an inch above your eyebrows.]

Columbia graduation article is on page 3 of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Columbia High School Performance Profile – PA Department of Education

Lancaster, financiers, the state and you help funnel money into hotel | “Community First Fund, PeoplesBank and Hotel Lancaster Announce Financing Deal for Property Redevelopment Project” – Community First Fund

The young accept and embrace diversity – Lancaster Online

What the heck, Channel 27? | “the climate for women is simply not favorable.” – Penn Live

Water’s getting more expensive in York – Central Penn Business Journal

Library Program at Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy | Solace Writing will be led by Michele DeRosa, a funeral director with Groff’s Funeral Home and the author of ‘Solace Writing’. The program shares how a person can process grief through writing prompts and journaling. Wednesday, June 6th 2018 – 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

“Three PA banks announce big losses on same day; one hints it is tied to Worley & Obetz” – FOX43-TV

Cash businesses must be pretty lucrative if staff can steal $300K over multiple years – FOX43-TV

Angie’s list and lots of others tell us to “Get Three Bids before Hiring a Contractor.”

It’s critical to advertise — to reach out broadly — to find out who’s out there and let them know what you want. It’s an “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” scenario. If people don’t find out what is being sought, only the select few will know about the project. Questions then may include:

Did we get the best work for the price?

Did we get what we paid for?

What’s the track record of the folks we’re considering?

Is there favoritism in the selection process?

Is there discrimination in the selection process? Well crafted RFPs for services include verbiage that is inclusive and bars discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

No matter what the cost of the project or resource, should not municipalities and public-trust entities owe their constituents the surety of transparency by engaging an RFP process? There are hundreds (and maybe thousands) of templates and guides on the Internet. Here’s one from Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: www.docs.dcnr.pa.gov/cs/groups/public/documents/document/dcnr_006107.pdf

Prudent government and business entities publicize or issue “requests for proposals (RFP) or request for quotes (RFQ) for projects or material; the RFP includes specific information. This information must provide sufficient details for applicable respondents to determine if the RFP or RFQ is a good fit and, if so, how to respond. Inclusion of a statement of work with a detailed scope of work delivers that necessary information.”

“Effective communication is the bottom line with any RFP. The process begins with your scope of work (SOW) statement (description of services) or specifications (description of goods), proposal evaluation criteria, and a recommended sources list. The RFP states a specific date and time deadline for proposal receipt and often has mandatory pre-proposal meetings for vendors to attend.

“After proposals are received, they are then evaluated against evaluation criteria, which were stipulated in the RFP.”

Tim Tebow – remember him? | He’ll be playing in Harrisburg soon. – The York Daily Record