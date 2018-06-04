AVOID SCAMS – do not answer the phone if you don’t know who’s calling

There’s a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster from a Mountville resident about a telephone scam.

The writer claims to have fallen victim to another telephone scam. The best advice, since elected public servants appear to have abandoned senior citizens with an ineffective do not call lists, is DO NOT ANSWER THE CALL IF YOU DO NOT RECOGNIZE THE CALLER’S NUMBER.

One might think that, if the bad guys have the technology to robocall and spoof numbers, that the “greatest nation” ought to have the technology to counteract the electronic threats.

One might think that our elected public servants might have the best interests of older citizens and voters at the core of their values.

Consumer Reports suggests “To eliminate robocalls, try a call-blocking device or Nomorobo, a free service that’s available through some landline providers. We found it to be quite effective.