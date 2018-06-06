June 6, 1944 | D-Day

Photo by Cpl. Kevin Sterling Payne, DMA Europe/Africa. #HonoringVets

“Today is the 74th anniversary of World War II’s ‘Operation Overlord’ — D-Day — when 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces came ashore along five beaches on 50-mile stretch of France’s Normandy region. That day alone, more than 4,000 Allied troops lost their lives and thousands more were wounded. We honor and remember the service of all who were there.” – from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facebook page



And this comment is one of the ones following the above post:

“

This veteran and so many others “get it.” Those who’ve never worn the uniform but chant the insane rhetoric, “Love it or leave it!” don’t.

We feel sorry for these aging shells who shout false bravado!

True warriors know …