This letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster says it all! And well.

“Vote the bums out in November

“For those of you who, like me, believe President Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy and Republican legislators will not stand up to him, we must sound the alarm to all: Our country is at risk and we must vote the bums out in November.”

Kenneth M. Ralph, East Hempfield Township