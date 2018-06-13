Wednesday’s news – 6/13/2018

Another jumper – Lancaster Online

Lititz poised to boom with 400 new workers – Lancaster Online

Northwest buys Union | “The sale — which will bring Donegal Mutual and Donegal Group five times what they paid for Union Community — is expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2019,” article in LNP – Always Lancaster

I’m with the government and I’m here to help you | “Comcast, AT&T, Verizon say they have no paid prioritization plans” – arstechnica

In the newspaper BUT NOT AT THE BOROUGH WEBSITE? | “LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE COLUMBIA BOROUGH PLANNING COMMISSION WILL CONDUCT WORK SESSIONS” – Lancaster Online

Engagement and communicating with the “public they serve” | “Philly PD Among Most Popular Twitter Accounts in U.S.“ – Twiends.com

Nikolaus to retire – Lancaster Online

North Korea’s facebook page | Rodong Sinmun

Hindu prayers to open both Pennsylvania Senate & House next Tuesday – On June 19, both Pennsylvania State Senate and House of Representatives in Harrisburg will start their respective sessions with Hindu mantras, containing verses from world’s oldest existing scripture.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver the invocations from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before the Senate and House. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.

Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.

Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed plans to say “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyor mamrtam gamaya”, which he will then interpret as “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge Senators and Representatives to keep the welfare of others always in mind.

Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, has been bestowed with World Interfaith Leader Award. He is Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, Spiritual Advisor to National Association of Interchurch & Interfaith Families, on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project, etc. He has been panelist for “On Faith”, a prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and leads a weekly interfaith panel “Faith Forum” in a Gannett publication for over seven years.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA. – SOURCE: news release

