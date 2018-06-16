“Scenes seen” on an absolutely perfect Car Show Saturday.

It was a postcard perfect day in Columbia! It seemed as everyone found their destination in Columbia … on The River; on the trail and on Columbia’s Locust and connecting streets.

The welcoming signage is there! But some don’t see it or disregard it.

But there’s a price! For some …

The welcoming warning signs do not describe what kind of trailers may park.

Nor how big the trailer can be nor that is cannot extend over the walkway and into the drive.

Parking spots were at a premium at the River Park.

Even the just paved extension area spaces were filled.

The park’s rain gardens really look good this year.

Cyclists were in abundance today.

Not all the parking areas were filled, though. The borough’s lot at the bottom of Locust Street and Hinkle’s had vacant spaces.

Most of today’s visitors, we suspect, came for the car show. The organizers of the car show produce a really excellent event on the third Saturday of June each year. Good planning yields good execution.

This Columbia Borough Police Officer had a bag of treats for young ‘uns.

Lots of folks sought relief from the midday sun and could be found in the shade sitting on stoops or chairs. Though we’re not advocating sitting on the stoops of a once-condemned — now being rehabed — structure on Locust Street.

FREE multi-directional parking here.