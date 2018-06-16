17512 Columbia

“Scenes seen” on an absolutely perfect Car Show Saturday.

20180616_111644.jpg

It was a postcard perfect day in Columbia! It seemed as everyone found their destination in Columbia … on The River; on the trail and on Columbia’s Locust and connecting streets.

20180616_111446.jpg

20180616_112037.jpg

The welcoming signage is there!  But some don’t see it or disregard it.

20180616_112005.jpg

20180616_111952.jpg

But there’s a price! For some …

20180616_111818.jpg

20180616_111751.jpg

20180616_111458.jpg

The welcoming warning signs do not describe what kind of trailers may park.

20180616_111531.jpg

Nor how big the trailer can be nor that is cannot extend over the walkway and into the drive.

20180616_111359.jpg

Parking spots were at a premium at the River Park.

20180616_111349.jpg

20180616_111222.jpg

20180616_110939.jpg

Even the just paved extension area spaces were filled.

20180616_111850.jpg

The park’s rain gardens really look good this year.

20180616_112233.jpg

20180616_112347.jpg

Cyclists were in abundance today.

20180616_112738.jpg

20180616_113705.jpg

Not all the parking areas were filled, though. The borough’s lot at the bottom of Locust Street and Hinkle’s had vacant spaces.

20180616_113144.jpg

Most of today’s visitors, we suspect, came for the car show. The organizers of the car show produce a really excellent event on the third Saturday of June each year. Good planning yields good execution.

20180616_113258.jpg

20180616_113353.jpg

20180616_113816.jpg

20180616_113954.jpg

20180616_114346.jpg

20180616_114423.jpg

20180616_114505.jpg

20180616_114453.jpg

20180616_114741.jpg

20180616_114935.jpg

20180616_115258.jpg

20180616_120251.jpg

20180616_120255.jpg

20180616_120259.jpg

20180616_120658.jpg

20180616_120722.jpg

20180616_121945.jpg

This Columbia Borough Police Officer had a bag of treats for young ‘uns.

20180616_115218.jpg

20180616_113904.jpg

20180616_113013.jpg

Lots of folks sought relief from the midday sun and could be found in the shade sitting on stoops or chairs. Though we’re not advocating sitting on the stoops of a once-condemned — now being rehabed — structure on Locust Street.

20180616_113530.jpg

FREE multi-directional parking here.

 

 

 

 

