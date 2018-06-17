Sunday’s news items [shades of transparency; food inspections & more] – 6/17/2018

Just a little over two years ago, Columbia was the subject of a Lancaster Online editorial: “Local government boards, including Columbia Borough Council, need to stop playing games with the public’s right to know.”
The big money interests want Smucker | $525,400 of Smucker’s funds come from Political Action Committees | “The Political Action Committee (PAC) is a popular term for a political committee organized for the purpose of raising and spending money to elect and defeat candidates. Most PACs represent business, labor or ideological interests.”
Small money wants King | $2,882 of opponent Jess King’s funds come from PACs; though her small individual contributions exceed Smucker’s 35 times over.
Though an LNP – Always Lancaster article in today’s newspaper shows 60 to 70% of both candidates’ funding comes from out-of-state interests.
Dictators hate media | “Former Post-Gazette cartoonist Rob Rogers says he was fired for making fun of Trump” – Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Two of the three sides of truth | The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s side — The fired cartoonist’s side — Politico‘s side
SOURCE: RobRogers.com
Likes the despots in Russia, China, Egypt, Turkey, the Philippines, North Korea | “Donald Trump Really Wishes He Were A Dictator” – The Huffington Post
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Yes!| Military Times‘ review about Mr. Rogers – the movie.
Be their neighbor? NO!!!!! | “Why New York state is suing the Trumps: 5 questions answered” – The Conversation
This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.
Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
“Elder Abuse: A public health issue that affects all of us” – The Administration for Community Living
One comment
Thanks Columbia News, Views and Reviews for posting the 2016 article regarding transparency. It remains an eye-opener. Borough officials back-slid a bit after this decision, I think within a couple months the officials planned to move the borough’s legal ads to Central Penn Business Journal rather than print them in LNP. How many borough residents read Central Penn Business Journal? And now more recently they’ve decided not to release the minutes from any meeting until they are approved at the following meeting, making that information at least one month old. This would keep residents in the dark unless they are able to attend every meeting including all committee meetings. That would be at least six a month, not feasible for many residents. LNP’S municipal briefs are just that, brief. They typically take time to become public, often a week or more. I never see LNP reporters attend committee meetings. Unfortunately, it seems most of the sheeple are content to know nothing. DEMAND TRANSPARENCY!