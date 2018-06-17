Sunday’s news items [shades of transparency; food inspections & more] – 6/17/2018

Just a little over two years ago, Columbia was the subject of a Lancaster Online editorial: “Local government boards, including Columbia Borough Council, need to stop playing games with the public’s right to know.”

The big money interests want Smucker | $525,400 of Smucker’s funds come from Political Action Committees | “The Political Action Committee (PAC) is a popular term for a political committee organized for the purpose of raising and spending money to elect and defeat candidates. Most PACs represent business, labor or ideological interests.”

Small money wants King | $2,882 of opponent Jess King’s funds come from PACs; though her small individual contributions exceed Smucker’s 35 times over.

Though an LNP – Always Lancaster article in today’s newspaper shows 60 to 70% of both candidates’ funding comes from out-of-state interests.

Dictators hate media | “Former Post-Gazette cartoonist Rob Rogers says he was fired for making fun of Trump” – Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Two of the three sides of truth | The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s side — The fired cartoonist’s side — Politico‘s side

SOURCE: RobRogers.com

Likes the despots in Russia, China, Egypt, Turkey, the Philippines, North Korea | “Donald Trump Really Wishes He Were A Dictator” – The Huffington Post

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Yes!| Military Times‘ review about Mr. Rogers – the movie.

Be their neighbor? NO!!!!! | “Why New York state is suing the Trumps: 5 questions answered” – The Conversation

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“Elder Abuse: A public health issue that affects all of us” – The Administration for Community Living