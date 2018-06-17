Sunday’s news items, part 2 [come to meetings; heating up; different justice for the wealthy white crooks & more] – 6/17/2018

“Citizens’ Comments, Part 2: The $650,000 hotel grant” – The Columbia Spy

Every one, not just home owners … as this comment to this Columbia Spy article encourages:

“every taxpaying homeowner can and should attend the monthly finance meetings, the boro council meetings, property, planning, zoning, etc. or get a small group to take turns attending to keep council on their toes. (not likely!) you can request any information by submitting a right to know request…they have 5 days to gather the info. please continue to attend meetings, shake council up, ask questions, demand real answers. columbia is on the move, the downtown is really coming alive…we do have Don Murphy to thank along with the owners of Kettle Works, Rocky’s, the Antique shoppes, Jonel, Garth and all the art galleries, dog grooming, glass blowing, Andy’s, Union Station, Columbia Pizza, Stovers, Shupp’s, Boys and Girls Club, etc etc etc.”

“Populations also are declining in more than 75 percent of boroughs” | According to this WITF article: “Pa.’s population increase in 2017 was the most dramatic in five years.”

Heating up today for a Monday with “Heat index values as high as 100.” – National Weather Service

Is it? | “‘America is better than this’: What a doctor saw in a Texas shelter for migrant children” – The Washington Post

The po’ boy | Spending like a drunken sailor on shore leave – The Washington Post

Jailtime is different | Rich man’s jail time – The Washington Post

“July 4 is not our independence day. Juneteenth is our independence day.” – Juneteenth, June 19.

Another billionaire newspaper owner – The Los Angeles Times

Ironic — there a Chinese billionaire doctor in the novel “2030: The Real Story of What Happens to America.”

“If Trump owned a newspaper, it would be called The Daily Trump and he would have a front-page column” – Michael D’Antonio

OPINION | “Why does Trump hate on Jeff Bezos: is it about power or money?” – The Guardian