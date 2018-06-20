Pennsylvania Senate & House opened with Hindu mantras & holy water drops on June 19

Rajan Zed (middle) with Speaker Mike Turzai (left) and Majority leader Dave Reed of Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the House just before the Hindu invocation on June 19.

“On June 19, both Pennsylvania State Senate and House of Representatives in Harrisburg started their respective sessions with Hindu prayers, containing verses from world’s oldest existing scripture.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed delivered the invocations from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before the Senate and House and sprinkled few drops of water from river Ganga, considered sacred by Hindus, on the occasion. After Sanskrit delivery, he then read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.

Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, recited from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He started and ended the prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.

Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed stated “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyor mamrtam gamaya”, which he then interpreted as “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he urged Senators and Representatives to keep the welfare of others always in mind.

House Speaker Mike Turzai (@RepTurzai) posted a Zed’s picture taken with him and Representative Mary Jo Daley on his Twitter account on June 19 with the remarks: Honored to have Universal Society of Hinduism President @rajanzed deliver the opening prayer today ahead of the #PaHouse session. Representative Mary Jo Daley (@RepMJDaley) wrote on her Twitter account with the same picture on June 19: Thank you to #UniversalSocietyofHinduism President @rajanzed for delivered the opening prayer before the start of #PAHouse voting session. Speaker @RepTurzai and I thank you for your inspirational words.

Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, has been bestowed with World Interfaith Leader Award. He is Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, Spiritual Advisor to National Association of Interchurch & Interfaith Families, on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project, etc. He has been panelist for “On Faith”, a prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and leads a weekly interfaith panel “Faith Forum” in a Gannett publication for over seven years.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA.

SOURCE: news release