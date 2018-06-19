Tuesday’s news items [national shame; fake news & more ] – 6/19/2018

Stop the madness | “Laura Bush and Melania Trump break through the madness on immigration policy” – The Boston Globe

“‘Government-Sanctioned Torture’: Experts who work with migrant children say that separating families at the border hasn’t proved to be the deterrent the Trump administration promised. Instead, it’s inflicting trauma on the children.” – The Atlantic

Smucker tweet: “Reading reports of what’s happening at our border and evaluating current policy, you can’t help but have an emotional response. Like all of us, and as a father, I believe families should remain together whenever possible.” BUT (AND HERE’S THE PARTY LINE) “our immigration system is broken, and currently allows for families to be separated. Congress should address this issue, and the first step is having all the facts.”

Unlike parents | “3 in 4 pediatricians now oppose spanking” – The Conversation

Yeah, but he’s our liar! | “Trump’s Remarkable Admission About Dishonesty” – The Atlantic

Shades of Dan Flood | Old acquaintances in Wilkes-Barre, told us once, “We know he’s a crook, but he’s our crook!”

“New L.A. Times Owner Tells Readers: ‘Fake News Is the Cancer of Our Times'” – Fortune Magazine

Pseudo-columnist and regular letter writer condemns Worley & Obetz former employees because they want the federal law (the W.A.R.N. Act) to be followed.